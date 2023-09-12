LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office has ruled a fire at a three-story home that left three women injured yesterday as accidental.
According to Delaware Fire Marshals, the blaze started shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, in the 100 block of West Second Street. Firefighters from the Laurel Fire Department reportedly arrived on scene and rescued three women from the burning home.
Officials say A 76-year-old woman was transported to Nanticoke Hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. She was later flown by helicopter to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania. A 71-year-old woman was transported in serious condition to the Nanticoke Hospital for smoke inhalation. A 68-year-old woman was also treated at Nanticoke for smoke inhalation and burns. She is listed in stable condition.
State fire investigators say that the fire began in the kitchen and was caused by cooking materials igniting on the stove.
Investigators say the three-story house was heavily damaged by the fire, with damages estimated at $175,000. The American Red Cross was contacted and requested to provide emergency assistance to the victims. A total of four residents have been displaced, according to fire officials. Several cats remain missing from the house.
The 76 and 71-year-old women remain in serious condition at the Crozer-Chester Hospital, according to the State Fire Marshal.
Fire marshals say smoke alarms inside the house did operate, but there were no residential sprinklers.