SALISBURY, Md. - Delmarva Power says the outage is over after a transformer fire on Route 13 affected traffic signals and surrounding businesses on Monday.
Salisbury Police say the traffic lights were down at two intersections on Route 13, Zion Road and Centre Road, because of the fire.
Delmarva Power says 800 people lost power during this incident.
The Centre Mall was dealing with that outage, and closed for the rest of the day Monday. Mall officials say they plan to reopen Tuesday with normal hours.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Delmarva Power says power has been restored to all affected.