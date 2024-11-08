MILTON, DE - The Town of Milton has reported a widespread water pressure issue Friday morning.
UPDATE: As of 11:30 a.m., on November 8th, Town officials announced water service had been restored.
Just before 8 a.m., Friday, Milton officials said the community was experiencing little to no water pressure. The Water Department is working to make repairs as quickly as possible, according to Milton’s website.
The cause of the water pressure issue was not immediately clear. WBOC will continue to provide updates as they become available.