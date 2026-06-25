SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - All charges have been dismissed against a Westover man who was accused of sexually assaulting children.
Court records show the Office of the State's Attorney for Somerset County entered a dismissal on 10 of the 14 charges against Keith Pruitt. After a trial, the court dismissed one count and found Pruitt not guilty on the remaining charges.
As we previously reported, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office arrested then 58-year-old Keith Pruitt on April 2, 2025.
In Aug. 2024, the sheriff's office launched its investigation into a report of a sexual assault on a child involving Pruitt. Deputies say the victim alleged numerous acts of child abuse, sex offenses, and about 40 years ago. The sheriff's office says it then identified two other victims who alleged similar crimes.