HEBRON, Md. – A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened around 1:14 p.m. March 10 at the intersection of Route 50 and Old Railroad Road, authorities say.
Officials said the deputy was on routine patrol on a motorcycle, when he was involved in a crash that resulted him getting injured. The deputy was flown by the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.
Sheriff Mike Lewis posted on Facebook this evening, saying the deputy will likely be discharged tonight.
Lewis also added first responders from the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department and Mardela Volunteer Fire Department were the first on the scene, providing critical care to the deputy.
Both sides of Ocean Gateway were temporarily closed following the crash while emergency crews responded and the deputy was transported for medical care. Authorities said a portion of the roadway will remain closed as the investigation continues.