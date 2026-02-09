WICOMICO CO., Md. - Officials in Wicomico County have announced the upcoming temporary closure of the Newland Park Landfill following an investigative request from the Office of the State’s Attorney.
On Monday, Feb. 9, Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes announced the Newland Park Landfill is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
County Executive Julie Giordano’s office said the landfill campus would be closed Saturday, Feb. 7 through Monday, Feb. 9. The closure includes the Newland Park landfill, the on-site convenience center, and the brush pile, according to officials.
The specific nature of the investigation was not specified, but Giordano’s office says there is no immediate threat to public safety.
Giordano added the investigation does not involve landfill operations or personnel. County leaders say they hope to learn more at a closed-door briefing on Feb. 3.
All other Wicomico County convenience centers will be open and operational while the Newland Park Landfill is closed, and residents with valid permits are asked to use those alternative locations.
Information on the landfill’s reopening will be shared as more information becomes available, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.