MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is investigating a double homicide in which a 31-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were killed.
On June 6th, police announced an arrest has been made.
Milford Police say the investigation began this morning, June 5th, when they were allied to the 500 block of S. DuPont Blvd on reports of a 31-year-old man bleeding from his head. EMS rendered medical aid and took the man to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they were then prompted to respond to a home on Pebblebrook Drive in the Brookstone Trace Development, where they found the woman and child dead.
Authorities say they currently have a person of interest detained and there is currently no threat to the public. Milford Police are actively investigating and say further updates will follow.
On Thursday, June 6th, Milford Police identified a suspect in the double homicide as Davis Truong, 31, of Milford. Truong has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
A neighbor provided WBOC with Nest doorbell camera footage of Truong banging on their front door, covered in blood around 4:30 Wednesday morning.
"By the time I got to the door, nobody was there, but I heard somebody scream something like open the door or something like that," says Ruben Rocha. "Then I heard a little commotion I think in the back."
Lorraine Hanzer says she saw the police cars outside and was shocked to learn what happened.
"For something like that to happen with a mother and a child, that is sad and scary," says Hanzer.
Truong's bail has been set at $2,200,000 cash bail only and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 13.