DOVER, Del. - A woman found dead in her bedroom in Dover has been identified.
Delaware State Police have identified the woman as 72-year-old Denise Wood, of Dover.
On Sunday, June 25th, police say they arrived on Case Ridge Road in Wolf Creek after receiving a report of the woman found in her Dover home. Due to the circumstances of her death, the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.
No suspects have been identified in the woman’s death, and the investigation is active. The Delaware State Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.