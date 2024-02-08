MILLSBORO, Del. - Police have identified the Laurel woman who died in a crash on Shiloh Church Road.
Delaware State Police say on Feb. 7, around 6:30 a.m., a right-side drive 1994 Suzuki Cappuccino was traveling eastbound on Shiloh Church Road, approaching Hardscrabble Road. At the same time, authorities say a 2008 Ford Taurus was traveling westbound on Shiloh Church Road, west of Hardscrabble Road.
State Police say for unknown reasons, the driver of the Suzuki attempted to turn left onto an access road, into the path of the Taurus, causing the front of the Taurus crash into the right driver side of the Suzuki.
Troopers say the driver of the Suzuki, 35-year-old Elysia Garin, of Laurel, was taken to an area hospital where she died.
The driver of the Ford Taurus, a 28-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland reportedly sustained minor injuries and refused treatment.
Shiloh Church Road was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 847-3333.
This article has been updated with the identity of the crash victim.