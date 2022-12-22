DOVER, Del.- A Woodside man was killed following a crash in Dover Wednesday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say a 2003 Subaru Legacy, driven by an 18-year-old woman, was going southbound on Bayside Drive just south of Pickering Beach Road around 1 p.m. For unknown reasons, the woman did not follow a curve in the roadway and ran off the road. The 18-year-old driver tried to over correct her steering, causing her car to renter the road, spinning clockwise, police say. The Subaru continued forward until it exited the road again before rolling over and coming to a stop.
The 18-year-old was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, for non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Sebastian Grow, was not wearing his seatbelt, according to police. He died at the scene.
No other cars were involved in the accident.
Bayside Drive was closed for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.