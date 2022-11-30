PUNGOTEAGUE, Va. - Authorities say 14 children onboard a school bus in Accomack County had to be taken to the hospital after it crashed into a utility pole on Wednesday morning.
Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the bus was traveling north on Pungoteague Road when the driver experienced a medical emergency. This caused the vehicle to run off the roadway and into a ditch, ultimately striking a power/electrical pole, according to police.
Of the 25 children on board, 14 children - ranging in age from 5 to 10 were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver, 66-year-old Robert Sylvester Walker, of Onancock, was transported from the scene.
Walker has been charged with reckless driving/failing to maintain proper control.
The bus was transporting the children to Pungoteague Elementary School, police said.
In a statement, Accomack County Public Schools Superintendent W. C. Holland said, "An unfortunate incident occurred this morning with one of our school buses which is currently under investigation. My primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our students and staff. The situation is still fluid so I have no further comment at this time."