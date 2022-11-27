CHOPTANK RIVER, Md. - The U.S. Coast Guard says the body of a missing boater has been located in the Choptank River.
Officials say Maryland Natural Resources Police recovered the body of 60 year-old Frank Stewart on Sunday morning.
It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday that Stewart did not return home from a fishing trip.
Stewart’s 14-foot aluminum boat was recovered by crews from the Coast Guard Station Oxford run aground in the marsh in the Choptank River near Oyster Shell Point, with the motor down and still running and fishing gear still in the water.
Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue began searching.
Maryland State Police Trooper 7 helicopter out of Leonardtown also canvassed the area.
The investigation is ongoing.