SALISBURY, Md. - A massive fire has broken out at a laundromat on Nanticoke Road in Salisbury.
It happened around 8:20 p.m. at the building. It took 30 Salisbury firefighters about a half an hour to get the fire under control.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office estimates around 600,000 dollars in damages. Officials report that the fire spread from the laundromat to the attached car wash.
According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the fire was discovered by customers inside of the laundromat. No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal's Office reports the preliminary cause to be an unspecified failure within the commercial gas dryer exhaust system.
Officials say smoke detectors and fire alarms were not present.