Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM Monday to 7 AM EST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&