REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-- One person is dead and another remains in critical condition after a shooting in Rehoboth Beach over the weekend.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department say the incident happened Sunday afternoon near Christian St. and Bayard Ave. Police were reportedly told the incident appeared to be suicide before they arrived.
Officials say two people, a man and woman, had sustained gunshot wounds to the head. The man, 28, of Coatesville, PA, was declared dead on the scene. The woman, 23, of Newark, DE, was unconscious but breathing when police arrived. She was transported to a local hospital for injuries where she remains on life support. Two 9mm handguns were found in the immediate vicinity of both victims.
Neither of their identities have been released pending notification of next-of-kin.
There is no suspect information at this time, but police say they are not currently looking for any additional people in connection to this shooting and that there is no threat to public safety.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.