CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge.
Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md.
Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue in Cambridge. Cambridge police officers began to search the area and located the body of Raeford in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
The Cambridge Police Department secured the scene and requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit handle the investigation. Raeford’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
No arrests have been made yet in this case. The Dorchester County State’s Attorney responded to the scene and was briefed on the investigation.
The case remains under investigation.