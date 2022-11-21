SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna.
Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del.
Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday, Cassidy was driving a Dodge Journey northbound on DuPont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road when for unknown reasons, the SUV drifted to the right and ran off the roadway. The vehicle continued off the road until it hit a tree, where it spun before coming to a stop.
Cassidy died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident, and no other injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Cpl. M. Calio by calling 302-365-8483. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.