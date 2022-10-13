LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a car in Laurel late Tuesday night.
Troopers on Thursday identified the victim as Terrence Deshields, 36, of Laurel.
Police said that at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old girl, was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just south of Chipmans Lane. Police said that at the time, Deshields was walking in the northbound left lane of Sussex Highway. Police said the driver of the Malibu did not observe Deshields in the roadway, and the front left of the Malibu struck him within the lane of travel.
Troopers said Deshields, who did not have a light or any reflective gear, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident and and no other injuries were reported. Sussex Highway was closed in both directions for approximately four hours while the collision was investigated, and the roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Cpl. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.