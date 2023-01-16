FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died in a Saturday crash in Frankford.
Police say 28-year-old Harvey Justice and his 3-year-old daughter Elleigh Blaine were killed in the crash.
According to Police, the victims were not properly restrained.
The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 on Roxana Road in Frankford. According to police, around 9:11 p.m. a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado truck was driving westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at high speed.
Police say the truck failed to make a left curve and tried swerving back into the road, but lost control and skidded sideways off the roadway. According to police, the truck overturned repeatedly, striking a small tree and hitting another car parked in the driveway of a home. Police say the truck crashed into the home's attached garage before stopping.
Roxana Road was closed for around approximately 7 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal/1 J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.