WALLOPS ISLAND, VA – A public information session at the NASA Wallops Visitor Center on Wednesday evening shared updates on the new causeway bridge construction, beach replenishment efforts and a recently released PFAS health consultation report released by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
PFAS Health Impacts
NASA first detected P-FAs on Wallops Island in 2017. The "forever chemicals" found in wells supplying water to the town of Chincoteague have been traced back to firefighting drills from the late 19070s to 1988 using a foam containing the contaminant compounds.
"We immediately took action to stop exposure and we did that by supplementing the town's water with water from Wallops,” NASA spokesperson Jeremy Eggers said.
A groundwater treatment plant built and paid for by NASA began supplying Chincoteague with drinking water in 2021. A petition to evaluate the potential health impacts of PFAS in 2019 led the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry to prepare a health consultation released at the end of April this year.
The report could not conclude whether there are any ongoing health risks, but did find that any level of PSAS detected after 2017 has been low and meets EPA drinking water standards.
ATSDR issued recommendations to Wallops and the surrounding community members in its consultation, including continued maintenance of the groundwater treatment plant and testing of shellfish for potential impacts.
"I grow shellfish and it's a huge industry on the Eastern Shore,”: State Delegate for District 100 Robert Bloxom said. “So, I'm just kind of concerned with having no level of toxicity."
NASA representatives told WBOC on Wednesday that they are committed to continuing to investigate the PFAS contamination and keeping the public informed through similar events held annually.
Beach Replenishment
NASA representatives also shared information on the Wallops Island Shoreline Restoration and Resiliency Programs.
Wallops/Goddard Environmental Planning Group is currently preparing a new Environmental Assessment ahead of plans for its fourth beach nourishment project at the Accomack County flight facility.
"We have a problem of erosion,” group lead Shari Miller said. “Right in the middle of our launch range, right in front of our most valuable infrastructure."
NASA has completed three prior beach replenishments since 2010. The first nourishment proved successful when additional sand protected aerospace assets on Wallops from Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
As a barrier island, the beaches on Wallops naturally move and roll backward. Completing an assessment ensures that any intervention through dredging and breakwater construction is environmentally responsible.
"Modeling to make sure that the impacts from those breakwaters stay local, that we're not going to starve sand either from Assawoman to the south of us or have impacts to the Chincoteague Channel north of us,” Miller said.
The assessment is completed and reviewed in consultation with the US Fish and Wildlife and NOAA Marine Fisheries. Miller said the goal is to have the final assessment submitted by the fall of this year and begin the construction phase in early 2027.
Causeway Construction
A new causeway bridge onto Wallops Island has been underway for more than a year. Ground broke on the construction in April 2025, and since then, Wallops Project Manager John Saecker told WBOC work has progressed as expected.
“This new causeway bridge is going to have a lot more capacity for heavier loads,” Saecker said. “We're also looking at a 100-year life span.”
The approaches on either side of the bridge are completed. Top-down construction will continue until the bridge meets in the middle. Miller said crews are on track for completion in Spring 2028.
NASA officials told WBOC that the two projects represent a combined investment of about $200 million in infrastructure at the Wallops Flight Facility.