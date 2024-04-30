DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) are urging heightened awareness following a surge in suspected drug overdoses, particularly in Sussex County.
DSP report that between April 26th and April 30th of this year, troopers recorded a significant increase in overdoses. Those overdoses resulted in at least one fatality and severe medical emergencies. They also say that many affected individuals exhibited symptoms resistant to overdose reversal measures, "with some requiring intubation, and experiencing uncontrollable convulsions despite administering anti-seizure medication". DSP say in some of these cases, repeated doses of Naloxone may be necessary to restore breathing.
State officials are urging the community to be extra cautious when caring for someone who may have overdosed. Individuals should be cautious with powder substances as the risk of ingestion or transmission are high.
Delaware State Police report that investigations have revealed that the substances found were packaged in small, white wax paper bags typically associated with heroin. Testing is still ongoing to determine the substance, according to DSP. Additional information will be provided when available.
Authorities say "collaborative efforts are underway to address this critical public safety issue. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect themselves and their communities".
More information can be found on DSP and DHSS's websites.
DHSS offers several avenues for support:
- 911: In cases of overdose or medical emergencies, dial or text 911.
- Delaware 211: Dial 2-1-1 or visit delaware211.org for free, confidential assistance in multiple languages.
- Delaware Hope Line: Call 1-833-9-HOPEDE (1-833-946-7333) for 24/7 access to resources, support, and crisis assistance.
- Bridge Clinics: Explore treatment services and resources in Delaware and neighboring states. In-person assessments are available at locations in New Castle, Kent, and Sussex counties.
- Treatment Connection: Find nearby treatment providers at TreatmentConnection.com.
- 988: For immediate crisis support, dial 988.
- Narcan Training and OpiRescueDE App: Information on Narcan training and accessing medication is available online.