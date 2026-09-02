MILFORD, Del.– Officials are asking road users to weigh in on traffic and road conditions in a US 113 Corridor Needs Study.
Delaware's Department of Transportation, the Dover Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization and the City of Milford are partnering to identify roadway maintenance and traffic safety priorities.
The study will focus on a seven-mile stretch of US 113 between Hudson Pond Road and the Milford Bypass (DE 1).
Officials are seeking feedback on traffic, congestion, roadway and environmental conditions, safety and more, accepting comments through Oct. 15.
Respondents can map suggestions using an interactive tool on the study's website or submit comments via email at milford-US113-corridorstudy@publicinput.com.
Community engagement events are expected to take place Sept. 18 and 19, with more details to be announced, according to the study team.