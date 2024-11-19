ACCOMACK CO., VA - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated Accomack and Northampton Counties as primary natural disaster areas as severe drought conditions persist on the Commonwealth’s Eastern Shore.
The USDA says Accomack has been experiencing a drought and excessive heat since April 16, 2024. On November 15th, the Secretary of Agriculture approved the primary disaster designation for 62 Virginia counties including Accomack and Northampton.
The disaster designation allows for affected farmers to apply for emergency loans and assistance from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. To qualify, farmers must have suffered at least 30% in crop production loss or a physical loss to livestock, products, real estate, or chattel property. The emergency loans can be used to replace lost property, cover production costs for next season, pay living expenses, or reorganize a farming operation.
Impacted farmers have until July 15, 2025 to apply for emergency loans. Those wishing to apply can contact the Accomack County Farm Service Agency at 202-720-7641.