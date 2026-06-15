MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore announces the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has officially issued a disaster declaration for the state of Maryland after a spring freeze on April 21.
The declaration comes after extensive damage assessment monitored in coordination with the Maryland Farm Service Agency (FSA). Officials say the early morning freeze saw temperatures drop into the low 20s after unseasonably-warm weather, which struck perennial crops coming out of winter dormancy.
"Maryland’s farmers are the backbone of our state's economy, our heritage and our food security," said Governor Moore. "When our agricultural community faces unprecedented climate challenges through no fault of their own, it is our duty to respond with urgency."
They say data confirmed crop losses surpassed the 30% threshold required for a federal declaration, and that there was historic damage across multiple counties.
The declaration unlocks low-interest emergency loans and credit extensions through the FSA for eligible producers in 12 Maryland counties, including Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's, Somerset, and Wicomico.
Worcester County, Kent and Sussex Counties in Delaware, and Accomack County in Virginia have been identified as contiguous areas, according to the declaration, which means the assistance programs will be open to those places as well. Officials say the programs provide essential liquidity to help cover production costs, protect rural jobs, and refinance certain debts.
They add the crisis is made worse with the on-going, severe drought conditions. Officials say impacted farmers and growers should contact their county USDA FSA office to review disaster assistance programs and begin the application process. They also say there is still further assessment to be made in other counties to determine the full extent of agricultural loss and whether more counties meet the criteria for a disaster declaration.