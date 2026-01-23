HARRINGTON, DE- Just hours before the start of a snowy weekend, it hasn’t been the calm before the storm for some of Delmarva’s largest electricity providers, as crews are on standby and emergency plans are in place to stay ahead of any potential outages.
With a mix of snow and ice expected, officials say preparation is key — not just for the companies, but for neighbors too.
Delmarva Power and Delaware Electric Cooperative say they’ve been preparing for days, taking steps to respond quickly and keep customers informed as the storm approaches.
Mary Oakey of Delmarva Power says the company is actively tracking the storm and making sure residents have the information and resources they need to stay ready.
"We are prepared for this storm. We have an emergency response organization that's activated right now, with enhanced staffing, ready to support. We also have additional customer care representatives that we are bringing in in the event of outages, to support with any heavy call volume for customers."
Lauren Irby, with Delaware Electric Cooperative, says similar plans are in place, ensuring everyone is ready to respond when the storm impacts the area.
"We're all just checking in regularly, making sure that everybody's got the information, the resources, the support that's needed so that if the weather does hurt our infrastructure, we're able to roll out when it's safe to do so and get the lights back on for people as soon as possible."
While forecasts show the potential for a historic storm, Irby says snow itself is not the biggest concern. Instead, the mix of snow and ice expected to hit Delmarva from Saturday night through Monday morning is where the worry lies, as it could impact power lines.
"With heavy ice, it could, you know, a tree could fall on the lines or, you know, unfortunately, a car could slip and run into a pole."
Even when the weather is unpredictable, Irby says preparation is key.
"The more you prepare, the less stressed and more comfortable you'll feel if something does happen. So, you know, anything you could do to stay comfortable in the event of an extended outage. With ice, an extended outage is sometimes possible. So we're preparing for everything."
While electric companies say they're ready for the storm, they are urging the community to use the hours leading up to it to get prepared.
Mary Oakey of Delmarva Power is urging people to have emergency kits on hand, including food, water, and basic supplies, to stay safe even if the lights go out.
"We recommend having an emergency kit that's nearby. This could include medication, emergency numbers, a blanket, flashlights, and extra batteries. We also recommend having a supply of water and nonperishable food that could last a couple of days. We also really want customers to have a flashlight and an extra set of batteries on each floor of their home."
With a chance of extended power outages, Irby says people should make sure all essential technology and devices are fully charged and ready before the storm hits.
"In this day and age, we need to make sure your phones are charged up. You have your extra battery packs, things like that. That will make being without power as comfortable as possible."
Irby also reminds residents who may have generators to review how to use them safely, giving a few tips for safe operation.
"If members do or the general public do use generators, they're really handy to have. But we also encourage people to make sure they know how to use it correctly and safely. Never use them indoors. Don't have them facing doors and windows. Make sure you read those directions so that you're comfortable and safe."
Irby also warns neighbors to stay away from downed power lines.
"Stay at least 30ft away. Treat every infrastructure as every piece of infrastructure as if it's live."
And if the lights do go out, Oakey says help is on the way, with crews working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
"In the event of outages, we will restore customers as safely and as quickly as possible, and our crews will work around the clock until all customers are restored."
Both utility companies say that in the event of an outage, neighbors can report it through their apps, by phone, or on their websites. Leaders say crews will be available 24/7 to monitor the situation and help people if the lights go out.