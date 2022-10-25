FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks with reporters after touring a Loudoun County elections facility at the County Office of Elections in Leesburg, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Youngkin called Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)