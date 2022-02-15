ACCOMAC, Va. - The ban on school mask mandates in Virginia has parents deciding what to do with their children. Kathy Taylor has been against the school mask mandate and is happy Governor Youngkin took action.
“I was real pleased to see that Youngkin had done away with the masks in schools. I have grandchildren in Arcadia High School and Arcadia middle school and of course it's a drag for them to have to wear them,” Taylor said.
But some people are still undecided. Glena Donovan takes her grandkids to the school bus most days and says she can see both sides of the issue.
“Like I said I am a little torn, I can see both the pros and cons, especially for the younger kids who don't know about staying 6 feet away and washing their hands all the time and stuff like that,” Donovan said.
In Virginia, the state legislature could finalize a date to end school masks in the coming days. Several states across the country have moved to end school mask mandates including Delaware. Maryland's state board of education will discuss it's school mask policies next Tuesday.