WICOMICO CO., MD- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of a vehicle of interest possibly involved in a hit and run crash on August 15.
The vehicle of interest is believed to be a White Dodge Truck.
Police were called to Walston Switch Road around 8:30 pm on August 15 where they learned that a car struck 15-year-old skateboarder, Austin Broadwater. The car fled the scene after hitting the boy.
Broadwater was flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries after the crash.
On August 18, Broadwater`s family shared that Austin was taken off a ventilator and was verbal again, according to their Gofundme.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Kolb at 410-548-4891 ext. 269.