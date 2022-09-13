SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A retired Army surgeon and a United States Marine Corps Veteran reunited in Rehoboth Beach this week.
The two men had not seen each other since 1968, when Dr. Mayer Katz saved A.B. Grantham's life after he was shot.
The two veterans served in the Vietnam War together. Grantham was shot in the chest during the Battle of Hue in February, 1968. Most people did not believe he would make it out alive. Except for M.A.S.H. surgeon, Dr. Katz.
Katz says he is always looking to reconnect with patients he helped in the past. He even keeps personal medical records from the war with the names and conditions of these patients.
But, he struggled to track down A.B. Grantham until he saw his name in a Vietnam War book about the Battle of Hue. With the help of his daughter, Katz contacted the author of the book and eventually found Grantham's contact information.
The two men have been in touch over the last four years, but it was not until this week that could finally reunite in person.
Grantham says it is surreal to be with the person who saved his life and that he considers Dr. Katz a true hero.