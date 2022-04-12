LAUREL, Del. - A Laurel man went bowling Friday night with his family and it turned into a night he would never forget. We spoke with the man who says he is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened.
Bryan's Bowling Center in Laurel on Central Avenue is where the Laurel Police Department says Friday night around 11:50 and a fight broke out. Police say a shot rang out inside the bowling alley.
The man deciding not to be identified since the person responsible for his injury has not been found. He says he was at the bowling alley with his girlfriend and three kids.
“I'm sorry that I was there. I put myself in that situation and my kids had to see it and hear the gun shots and I got hit. They never want to go back there again. Right now, their minds are still messed up from what they saw and heard,” the victim says.
Police say a large fight was at the bar area and the victim says that's when he heard multiple shots go off.
Melody Davis and her husband walk their dog everyday beside the bowling alley.
Davis says it's unfortunate this happened, especially with kids present.
“You don't usually hear about those kind of things happening in Laurel and so I'm just shocked and sad. To think something like that would happen here is just sad,” says Davis.
The Laurel Police Department tells WBOC no arrest has been made and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Laurel Police Department said the shot was fired as the fight and crowd was being broken up. Police say just a single shot was fired, while the victim, who was hit says, he is certain he heard multiple shots there in Laurel.