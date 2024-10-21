CAMBRIDGE, MD - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Dorchester County Sunday night.
Cambridge Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 600 block of Pine Street around 7:02 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Officers found one victim, identified as 26-year-old Virgil Emanual Simms IV suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Simms was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
Maryland State Police (MSP) and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office K9 units helped secure the crime scene, according to a press release.
Police say they found several vehicles damaged by gunfire and recovered multiple spent shell casings in the area.
MSP's Homicide and Crime Scene Units are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Cambridge Police at 410-228-3333 or MSP's Homicide Unit at 443-783-7230.