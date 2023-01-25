LAUREL, Del.- A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night to remember the life of Jamin Pugh.
The wrestling star, known as Jay Briscoe in the ring, died in a car accident last week.
Family friend, Josh Wharton, says the vigil will be held at the Lee Elliott Worship Center on Phillips Hill Road in Laurel at 7 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have also been announced for the late Pugh. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in the Laurel High School Gym. Funeral services will begin shortly after. The internment will be private.
Wednesday night Jamin Pugh's brother, Mark Pugh, will have a match on national TV against "Jay Lethal," in memory of Jamin. Lethal is a longtime friend and rival of the Pugh's. It will air on TBS starting at 8 p.m.
The match falls on what would have been Jamin's 39th birthday.
Pugh's two daughters who were in the the truck at the time of the crash are continuing to recover in the hospital.
According to Josh Wharton, Pugh's older daughter Gracie has feeling in her legs again below her knees. She has still not made any movements on her own as of his last update.
Jayleigh has had the tube removed following abdominal and is now able to eat on her own.