SEAFORD, De. -- Three animals ambushed a Seaford man on Tuesday afternoon in his front yard. We are told by his family he was bitten from head to toe.
Tyrae Cuffee is in serious condition in the hospital and faces a long recovery after the wild event put him in the ICU. Cuffee's injuries include a bad bite to the head, ear damage and severe injuries to his lower legs.
His wife Courtney told us he was in his front yard when a younger neighbor asked for help to corral their escaped pets. Then those dogs attacked Tyrae.
He is now under heavy sedation with a breathing tube.
Cuffee was mauled by what officials tell us are three mixed-breed dogs. Courtney Cuffee said around 4:00 on Tuesday she got a frantic call from her daughter, and through tears, heard 'the dogs are attacking Ty'.
Neighbor Margaret West was home at the time of the attack.
"I heard the sirens when they came in, by the time I got out there they had taken the gentlemen I guess by ambulance and the one dog that they had shot was lying on the ground," said West.
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said multiple crews including the Delaware State Police responded to the 911 call. We are told a trooper on the scene who was also bit shot and killed one of the dogs.
The other two dogs are in the custody of the state.
Neighbors tell us the dogs came from a home located right near Cuffee's. We knocked on the houses door but did not get an answer.
Charles Brittingham, who also lives near Cuffee, said those dogs have been an issue before.
"We don't know what we're going to do, how do you make somebody change their habits, with the dogs?" questioned a frustrated Brittingham.
And with Cuffee dealing with serious injuries, Brittingham and West are hoping and praying for the best.
Courtney Cuffee said the family is doing as best as they can at the moment and said they and doctors are just taking it minute by minute.