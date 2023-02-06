ACCOMAC, Va.- 911 dispatchers on the eastern shore of Virginia have a new software called Citizen Input, which allows those calling 911 to send photos, video or even a live stream with dispatchers, who then send the media to emergency responders. When someone calls 911, the dispatcher would determine if a photo or video would be helpful to emergency responders. If so, the dispatcher would send the caller a link. The caller would click on the link, with no need to download anything. With the secure link, callers can send media. Dispatchers can choose whether or not to view it, and then pass it long to emergency responders. Deputy 911 Director Krista Kilmon says this technology gives first responders information they might not otherwise have.
"Is it really an answer is a long-standing question for 911, of, 'what's really happening at the scene?'," said Kilmon.
911 Supervisor Caroline Hodgson says Citizen Input can save lives.
"We now we have technology that is allowing us to reach out to the 911 caller who are looking at the scenario first hand and they can send us a picture or video recording from her phone and her able to pass it along to the first responders and they can see first hand what they are responding to," said Hodgson. "The video that can be used between dispatchers and 911 callers are for CPR being able to instead of verbally give CPR instructions, we can see the patient. We can see the compression rate. For a law enforcement it can improve their safety but it can also have information about suspect information or you know what the scene looks like before they arrived on the scene which can be beneficial to their cases"
Hodgson says this technology can be used for any call.
"There's really no limits on the calls that could be used with an input usually the most beneficial ones would be law enforcement matter. If a caller sends in as a picture of a vehicle or a suspect or video or pictures from a house fire or motor vehicle accident, all that footage would be sent to the responders and they'll be able to see firsthand weather on the way with the responding to." said Hodgson.