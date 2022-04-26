FILE - Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The NFL's Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter written to the Federal Trade Commission. The 105-page letter including testimony, emails and other documents comes as a response to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee asking the FTC to look into the team's business practices.