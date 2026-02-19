WASHINGTON - Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has been tapped to deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.
President Trump is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address, the first of his second term, on Feb. 24. Democratic leadership announced less than a week ahead of the address that Spanberger would deliver the Democrats’ counter message.
"Gov. Spanberger has always put service over politics — defending our national security and delivering real results for working families," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Thursday. "She knows Americans want lower costs, safer communities, and a stronger democracy — not chaos and corruption. Gov. Spanberger will lay out a clear path forward: lower everyday costs, protect healthcare, and defend the freedoms that define who we are as a nation."
Spanberger was elected in November of 2025 to become the Commonwealth’s first woman governor after serving three terms in Congress.
