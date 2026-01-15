RICHMOND, VA– Virginia's 2026 legislative session started off with momentum Jan. 14 as lawmakers advanced four proposed amendments to the Commonwealth's Constitution.
The first proposed amendment, House Joint Resolution 1, looks to codify the right to reproductive freedom and passed the House 64-34.
HJ2 would restore voting rights to all convicted felons who complete their sentences and other court-ordered requirements, eliminating the current case-by-case approval process. HJ2 passed the House 65-33.
HJ3 proposes protection for same-sex marriage in the Commonwealth, passing the House 67-31.
The final proposed amendment, HJ4, concerns mid-cycle Congressional redistricting and has stirred controversy in recent weeks. HJ4 passed the House 62-33 with one abstaining.
All four measures also cleared the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee on Jan. 14, now awaiting a full Senate vote.