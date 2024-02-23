VIRGINIA - Virginia’s House of Delegates passed SB1 today, a bill that would increase the minimum wage across the Commonwealth.
SB1 aims to increase the minimum wage to $13.50 an hour in 2025 and then to $15 an hour in 2026. The current minimum wage in Virginia is $12 an hour.
The bill previously cleared the Senate on February 13th in a 21-19 vote. Today, February 23rd, the House passed it 51-47. It will now go on to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk, though Youngkin has hinted at his opposition to raising the minimum wage. “The market is handling it,” the Governor told reporters earlier this year, though he has stopped short of saying he would veto legislation to raise the minimum wage.
“We are thrilled that SB1 has passed today, but we will continue to put pressure on Governor Youngkin to sign this bill into law,” Executive Director of Progress Virginia LaTwyla Mathias said. “Working families deserve a raise, and we won’t let an out-of-touch multi-millionaire stop us from making that a reality.”
Democrats in Virginia began their efforts to raise the minimum wage in 2020, passing legislation that year to incrementally increase it to $12 where it currently stands.