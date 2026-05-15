VIRGINIA - Governor Abigail Spanberger signed legislation that could lead to resentencing for some marijuana convictions.
House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 62 creates an automatic hearing process for people convicted of certain marijuana offenses prior to a 2021 marijuana law change.
More than 1,000 Virginians are currently incarcerated or under community supervision for marijuana-related convictions for conduct that, since 2021, is no longer a chargeable offense.
The legislation now allows those convicted to seek modified or reduced sentences, unless the Commonwealth demonstrates during those hearings that it would not be in the best interest of the public.
“As laws have changed in Virginia, it is important to ensure that those who have been previously convicted of offenses under since-changed laws receive fair treatment and sentencing review. My administration will work to ensure this process is implemented effectively across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Spanberger. “For decades, marijuana enforcement disproportionately impacted minority communities and communities of color, contributing to inequities in the criminal justice system that Virginia must no longer ignore.”