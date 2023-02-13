RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Senate Democrats have defeated legislation for a second time this session that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if a user dies of an overdose.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Monday’s vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee came after the panel killed an identical bill last month. The measure was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but the vote means there's no vehicle left for it to reach his desk.
Democrats have raised concerns that such a measure could discourage people from calling 9-1-1 if they are with someone who is overdosing. Republicans have said it would help combat increasing overdoses, including those involving fentanyl.