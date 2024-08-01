Local Organization Collects School Supplies for Foster Children

A local organization in Sussex County is collecting school supplies for foster children.

VIRGINIA– Shoppers could see savings this weekend as Virginia observes its annual three-day sales tax holiday. 

From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, qualifying purchases in the following categories will be exempt from the state’s 4.3% sales tax: 

Items do not need to be purchased in connection with school activities to be eligible for tax exemption. 

Additional information on the sales tax holiday weekend can be found at www.townhall.virginia.gov.

 