VIRGINIA– Shoppers could see savings this weekend as Virginia observes its annual three-day sales tax holiday.
From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, qualifying purchases in the following categories will be exempt from the state’s 4.3% sales tax:
School supplies under $20
Clothing items and footwear under $100
Energy Star or WaterSense products under $2,500 for noncommercial use
Items do not need to be purchased in connection with school activities to be eligible for tax exemption.
Additional information on the sales tax holiday weekend can be found at www.townhall.virginia.gov.