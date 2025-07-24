VIRGINIA - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has been developing the Virginia Marine Mammal Conservation Plan and is now asking for the public's help in providing comments on it.
The Virginia Marine Mammal Conservation Plan is a framework aimed at protecting marine mammal species found in the Commonwealth’s coastal and marine waters. Some of those mammals include North Atlantic Right Whales and Bottlenose Dolphins.
The plan was developed over the past 18 months and will guide the agency and its partners in managing and conserving protected marine mammal species. It will also inform updates to the state’s Wildlife Action Plan and be incorporated into the Virginia Ocean Plan.
The draft plan outlines areas including species descriptions, current management responsibilities, limiting factors, and a conservation strategy.
Public input is specifically requested on the Conservation Strategy section, beginning on page 74 of the plan.
DWR says comments are being accepted through Friday, August 1st, and can be submitted through their form: DWR Submit Your Comments on the Draft Plan