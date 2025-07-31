SALES TAX HOLIDAY

VIRGINIA– The state's tax-free shopping weekend runs Aug. 1-3 as kids prepare to return to classrooms and hurricane season ramps up.

The annual sales tax holiday allows Virginians to save on in-store and online purchases of qualifying school supplies, clothing and emergency preparedness items.

Eligible purchases include:

  • Qualified school supplies (items $20 or less)
  • Qualified clothing and footwear (items $100 or less)
  • Portable generators ($1,000 or less each)
  • Gas-powered chainsaws ($350 or less each)
  • Other specified hurricane preparedness items ($60 or less each)
  • Qualifying Energy Star or Water Sense products ($2,500 or less each)

The event begins at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 3, according to the state's Department of Taxation.

A full list of qualifying items and tax holiday guidelines is available online

Maryland's tax-free week runs from August 10-16. More information can be found here.

