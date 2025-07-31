VIRGINIA– The state's tax-free shopping weekend runs Aug. 1-3 as kids prepare to return to classrooms and hurricane season ramps up.
The annual sales tax holiday allows Virginians to save on in-store and online purchases of qualifying school supplies, clothing and emergency preparedness items.
Eligible purchases include:
- Qualified school supplies (items $20 or less)
- Qualified clothing and footwear (items $100 or less)
- Portable generators ($1,000 or less each)
- Gas-powered chainsaws ($350 or less each)
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items ($60 or less each)
- Qualifying Energy Star or Water Sense products ($2,500 or less each)
The event begins at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 3, according to the state's Department of Taxation.
A full list of qualifying items and tax holiday guidelines is available online.
Maryland's tax-free week runs from August 10-16. More information can be found here.