LEWES, Del. - The Delaware River and Bay Authority has announced an upcoming virtual public hearing focused on proposed changes to Cape May-Lewes Ferry fares.
DRBA last announced changes to ferry prices in 2024. Officials say a change for 2026 would be in-keeping with past rate change schedules.
“We typically introduce a fare change every other year, which is designed to help reduce the operating subsidy of the ferry, but also to make travel for families and multi-trip passengers more affordable over time,” Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said.
Specifics on the proposed changes to the fares have yet to be released.
DRBA says a virtual public hearing on the adjustments will be held on Monday, Jan. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting link can be found here.