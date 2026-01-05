cape may - lewes ferry M/V Delaware

M/V Delaware after repairs

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware River and Bay Authority has announced an upcoming virtual public hearing focused on proposed changes to Cape May-Lewes Ferry fares.

DRBA last announced changes to ferry prices in 2024. Officials say a change for 2026 would be in-keeping with past rate change schedules.

“We typically introduce a fare change every other year, which is designed to help reduce the operating subsidy of the ferry, but also to make travel for families and multi-trip passengers more affordable over time,” Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke said.

Specifics on the proposed changes to the fares have yet to be released. 

DRBA says a virtual public hearing on the adjustments will be held on Monday, Jan. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting link can be found here

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you