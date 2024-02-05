Lewes, DE - The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commission approved a list of new prices effective April 1, 2024.
They say they are designed to improve farebox recovery, decrease the cost for families over time, and offer preferential fare treatment for multi-trip customers. Based on traffic data from 2023, the new fare structure is expected to net $211,000 in additional revenue.
Resolution 24-02 calls for:
➢ Increase for in-season vehicle and motorcycle fares by $1 for standard size, (including per trip for discount books) $2 for 26’ to 45’ vehicles and $3 for >46’ vehicles.
➢ Decrease in passenger fares by $1 for children ages 6 to 13 in-season.
➢ Increase in shuttle fares of $2.
➢ Increase in the existing “No Show” fee from $10 to $26 to further incentivize canceling or modifying bookings vs. abandoning them; this allows the Ferry to sell space that would otherwise go unused and helps to predict demand.
➢ Adds a $2 handling fee for “show-go” vehicle travel.
➢ Implements of an optional Priority Boarding fee of $5 to allow (subject to capacity limitations) guests the option of priority staging for earlier boarding/disembarkation.
➢ Enhances the Loyalty Rewards Program so guests are eligible to earn points redeemable for future travel, including a free passenger (or driver) trip for every tenth trip taken.
Officials say passenger fares will not increase this year, and off-season rates were also unaffected, as were “Return-Trip” fares – or fares purchased for the second leg of a round-trip when purchased at the time of the first leg.