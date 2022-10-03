CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Voluntary evacuations for Chincoteague island continue due to tidal flooding from the ongoing nor'easter.
The Town of Chincoteague’s emergency management team said late Monday morning that the National Weather Service’s current forecast has the effects of the nor’easter impacting the island through Tuesday.
Impacts include: wind gusts to 50 mph, periods of heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding. The effects of tidal flooding have been occurring and will be significantly worse at Monday afternoon’s high tide cycle between 2 and 5 p.m.
A voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague is ongoing. Those people in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community are strongly urged to evacuate by 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The shelter at Arcadia High School, 8210 Lankford Hwy., Oak Hall, VA is open.
Be sure to take snacks, drinks, personal items, books, and games to the shelter as these items are not available.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is monitoring the causeway and will notify the town if any closure was to occur.
The town will notify citizens via its Code Red system and other media outlets.
People in town we spoke with say they are getting prepared for whatever mother nature brings.
"We want to be able to update our guests and make sure they arrive safely and depart safely. Just trying to look out for everyone," said Timothy Johnson, who works at a rental property management agency.
"The biggest thing is tree limbs, and debris coming through. That's our biggest concern right now," said Jimmy Vasiliou of Chincoteague.
"It seems like this afternoon is going to be the toughest part, today and tomorrow," he continued.
Beaches at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge are closed on Monday.