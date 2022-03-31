CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Trash is a common sight in and along waterways.
Amy Narimatsu of Shore Rivers says a months-long clean up effort that begins this weekend aims to get a handle on the situation.
"Its almost impossible to go anywhere, even outside of your house and not see some sort of trash. That's what Project Clean Stream is all about," Narimatsu said.
Charles Quills of Cambridge says he is glad his neighbors are volunteering their time for an important cause.
"I mean that's a very good effort. When you come down here to the water it's supposed to be a place for relaxing. You shouldn't have to see a bunch of trash all over the place," Quills said.
Narimatsu says organizers do not just want to pick up trash. She says they want people to start properly disposing of their trash.
"Imagine if we didn't have any clean ups, just how much trash there would be out there. It really makes a tangible difference."
Last year, 260 volunteers collected 15,000 pounds of trash.
If you would like to volunteer, Shore Rivers encourages you to reach out.