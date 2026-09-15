SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Facilities across Delaware opened their doors for voters on Tuesday for the Delaware Primary Election.
Local schools, fire halls, churches and others began accepting votes at 7 a.m. Vaslios Diakos casted his vote in Delmar. He says it’s his right as an American to vote.
“I personally live on beliefs, values, and practices,” he says. “Therefore I know what I believe so therefore I just come and exercise it. It's my right, every time there is a voting, and I'll come and do it.”
Poll workers tell WBOC that the turnout for some locations were slow but steady. Mona Wright says it's her obligation to give her opinion, and the best way to do that is by voting.
“I don't like the direction of the country at all,” she says. “I'm very concerned that it could end up in disaster. So you have to vote.”
Among the primaries across Delaware are the Democratic and Republican races for U.S. senate, U.S. house, attorney general, and numerous district races.
Jerome Houston voted at the Blades Fire Hall.
“The purpose for me voting today is the state of affairs of our country, and also the youth, and the future,” he says. “I would like to see some changes, you know, for the better. Without us coming out, voting, then that change won't happen.”
Polling places accepted votes until 8 p.m. To learn about the local races, you can click the link here.