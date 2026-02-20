DELAWARE- Some of Delaware’s most innovative products are going head-to-head for the title of “Coolest Thing Made in Delaware.”
Voting is now underway in the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s third annual contest, featuring 42 products from 37 manufacturers across the state. This year’s lineup spans advanced energy systems, aerospace technology and medical devices, along with craft beverages, specialty foods, consumer goods and custom-built products.
Among the competitors are Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Harvest Ridge Winery, UDairy Creamery, ILC Dover, and more.
Chamber officials say the contest highlights the state’s diverse manufacturing sector and aims to raise awareness of career opportunities.
The popular vote round is open through Feb. 26.
Contest schedule:
- March 5–11: Top 16 voting
- March 12–18: Top 8 voting
- March 19–26: Top 4 voting
- March 26: Winner announced at the Spring Manufacturing and Policy Conference
To vote, visit the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce website.