BERLIN, MD - Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) has announced the marriage of a young couple in the hospital’s chapel Monday in an inspiring and moving ceremony.
According to AGH, Chris Dorsey, 28, proposed to his fiancée Krista in December of 2024. The couple did not get the chance to wed, however, before Dorsey was admitted to AGH with a severe illness. Hospital officials say Dorsey’s declining health led the couple to decide they couldn’t wait any longer.
AGH says their team organized a wedding in their chapel in less than 24 hours, complete with chaplain, flowers, professional photographer, and wedding cake. The couple was married on Monday with their family, friends, and AGH caregivers in attendance as witnesses.
“With tears and joy, Krista and Chris exchanged their vows and wedding rings, sealing their love. In the face of overwhelming challenges, compassionate care, the strength of love, and the power of community prevailed,” AGH said in a social media post Tuesday, sharing the announcement of the newlyweds.
Krista and Chris Dorsey were officially married on February 24, 2025.