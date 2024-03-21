WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - The latest rocket successfully took off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Accomack County Thursday morning.
Rocket Lab USA Inc.'s NROL-123 mission, dubbed 'Live and Let Fly' was a resounding success as it saw a 59 ft tall and 28,660 lb Electron rocket take to the skies.
Originally scheduled between 2:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at the Virginia Spaceport Authority Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, the electron rocket launched at 3:25 a.m on March 21st.
“We are proud to once again deliver mission success for the NRO on Electron,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck. “The NRO have placed their trust in Rocket Lab since our first launch together in 2020 and it’s an honor to continue delivering dedicated access to orbit for national security missions, this time from the other side of the planet."
This was Rocket Lab's first launch for the National Reconnaissance Office from the United States after successful launches from New Zealand, according to Rocket Lab.
A replay of the launch can be found here.